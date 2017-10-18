Hillary Clinton: “Cavalier” threats to start war on N. Korea are “dangerous and short-sighted”

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton out with her comments on the North Korea issue, via Reuters, as she urges the US to start a dialogue with the North.

Key Quotes:

“Cavalier” threats to start war on the Korean peninsula are “dangerous and short-sighted”

“There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive (over North Korea),”

“Picking fights with Kim Jong Un puts a smile on his face,”

Says “the insults on Twitter have benefited North Korea, I don’t think they’ve benefited the United States”.