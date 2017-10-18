Hillary Clinton: “Cavalier” threats to start war on N. Korea are “dangerous and short-sighted”By Dhwani Mehta
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton out with her comments on the North Korea issue, via Reuters, as she urges the US to start a dialogue with the North.
Key Quotes:
“Cavalier” threats to start war on the Korean peninsula are “dangerous and short-sighted”
“There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive (over North Korea),”
“Picking fights with Kim Jong Un puts a smile on his face,”
Says “the insults on Twitter have benefited North Korea, I don’t think they’ve benefited the United States”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.