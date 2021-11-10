Higher Oct Chinese CPI fails to move the needle on AUD/USD

The October Consumer Price Index has been released alongside the Produce Price Index. Persistent weakness in consumer inflation was expected despite robust upstream price pressures. However, both came with an upside surprise as follows:
October CPI +1.5 pct from a year ago vs the 0.7% prior. (Reuters poll +1.4 pct).
October CPI +0.7 pct from previous month (Reuters poll +0.7 pct).
China says October food CPI -2.4 pct from a year ago; non-food CPI +2.4 pct.
Chinese PPI (YoY) Oct: 13.5% vs 10.7 prior. (Exp 12.3%; prev 10.7%).
AUD/USD update
Nevertheless, AUD/USD remains steady around 0.7370 on the release as traders await the more highly anticipated US inflation data later today.
October’s US CPI result is expected to be driven by a lift in core prices. ''A 0.6% rise in overall CPI would take the annual inflation rate to 5.9%, which would be the highest inflation rate since 1990,'' analysts at Westpac explained.
In other data that will be key for AUD traders will be the Aussie jobs report on Thursday.
''The RBA is upbeat on the labour market and expects jobs to fully recover to pre-Delta levels (Aug) by year-end (as stated in its Nov SoMP),'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''There is still a shortfall of 284k jobs and jobs could return quickly given the easing in restrictions in NSW and VIC. Participation rate is expected to pick up to 65% in tandem with the reopening, bringing the u/e rate to 4.7% from 4.6%.''
About Chinese CPI
The Consumer Price Index is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It is a measure of retail price variations within a representative basket of goods and services. The result is a comprehensive summary of the results extracted from the urban consumer price index and rural consumer price index. The purchase power of the CNY is dragged down by inflation.
The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A substantial consumer price index increase would indicate that inflation has become a destabilizing factor in the economy, potentially prompting The People’s Bank of China to tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to hover around 1.1600-mark, US inflation figures eyed
The EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 level during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The single currency was trading at 1.1592, up by 0.01% for the day so far. The spot ranged from a low of 1.1569 to a high of 1.1609 overnight.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal pauses two-day downtrend despite Brexit jitters
One-month risk reversal (RR) of GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, snaps a two-day downtrend by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the RR prints 0.0000 level, following the -0.042 and -0.050 numbers. Although the options market data suggests that the GBP/USD sellers have stepped back, concerns over Brexit, recently fueled by comments from an Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, challenge the pair buyers.
Gold: US CPI is a key event for today
In a quiet start to the day on Wednesday, the price of gold is sitting perched in a bullish territory around $1,830 and flat so far. The recent rally in gold paused on Tuesday as the market looks to key US inflation data from both the US and China.
Polkadot consolidates before new all-time highs
Polkadot price shows that it may not experience a steep retracement if there is a pullback in the cryptocurrency market. A pullback is still likely, but the move would be within the recently traded price action range. Therefore, Polkadot may be positioning for ...
US Producer Price Index: Gains promise higher consumer costs Premium
Sometimes what doesn’t happen is the story. Producer Prices in the US rose at a record pace for the second month in a row, but in markets wary of accelerating inflation this news knocked Treasury yields down to a six-week low.