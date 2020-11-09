HD Stock Price and Quote: The Home Depot plateaus after steady rise ahead of earnings report

- NYSE:HD shed 0.56% on Friday after a huge jump from the start of the week.
- Home Depot is set to report third-quarter earnings on November 17.
- Home Depot is one of the few companies that has thrived throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Has any company been more essential than the Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to both its customers and its investors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic? The blue-chip stock had another solid week, adding more than 5% to its price as the Atlanta-based home improvement firm prepares to announce its third-quarter earnings on November 17. Consensus on Wall Street is that Home Depot will report sales in the area of $31 billion which would represent a near 15% increase year-over-year. Shares are definitely trending upwards after this past week as they are now trading well above the 60-day and 200-day moving averages which can be seen as a sign of optimism amongst investors heading into its earnings call.
After being one of the first companies to be designated an essential retailer during the pandemic, the firm has been a rock-solid performer having added 30% to its stock price year to date. Like many other eCommerce platforms, digital sales on Home Depot’s website have surged as people continue to work from home and spend more time doing renovations and improvements around the house. With COVID-19 restrictions expected to continue into 2021, look for Home Depot to build upon its impressive growth rate that has been the best the company has seen in the last two decades.
HD Stock Price History
Historically speaking, operating during the current pandemic has been very profitable for Home Depot and a positive earnings report could send this stock through the $300 price barrier by the end of the year. With the holiday season fast approaching, digital sales and in-store sales should surge even more for the retail giant, which could bring more positive tailwinds into Home Depot’s next quarter as we fast approach the one year anniversary of the global pandemic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets find some calm
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses and coronavirus headlines. ECB President Lagarde has refrained from commenting on the economy.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3150 as Brexit talks are eyed
GBP/USD has fallen off the highs and trades below 1.3150 as Brexit talks continue. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.