Gores Guggenheim Stock News and Forecast: Polestar stock remains hot after Superbowl ad

- Gores Guggenheim remains on top of the charts for social media searches.
- Polestar stock is also in vogue as GGPI is taking Polestar public via SPAC deal.
- Polestar shares see a massive spike in interest after the Superbowl ad.
Gores Guggenheim SPAC, the future Polestar stock, remains one of the most trending names on the various social media sites after its Superbowl ad on Sunday. Investors' love for EV stocks may have waned in 2022, but the sector is not dead and buried. Yesterday proved that fact with some strong rallies from Tesla (TSLA) stock, +5%, Rivian (RIVN) stock, +6%, NIO, +8%, and Lucid Group (LCID), +5%. This was a strong outperformance versus the NASDAQ, which closed up by 2.5%. Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) stock closed Tuesday just under 4% higher at $11.49.
Polestar debuted an ad during the Superbowl poking fun at Tesla and Volkswagen. Gores Guggenheim is taking Polestar public via a SPAC deal that is due for completion in the first half of 2022. Polestar is backed by Volvo and Geely of China. It produces Scandanavian inspired sleek electric vehicles akin to Volvo.
Gores Guggenheim Stock News
Polestar stock still does not have a ticker as far as we are aware, but GGPI remains in the news. The Superbowl ad promised no dieselgate and no conquering Mars. A dig at rival VW and Tesla. Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to take it in his stride and responded with a laughing emoji tweet. Apart from that though, recent news flow has been light.
One piece of news this morning says that Polestar will debut a bonded aluminum platform for the latest Polestar 5 GT in 2024. According to InsideEVs.com, "Exclusive to Polestar, the brand-new, bespoke platform has been developed in-house by over 280 engineers from the company’s UK R&D team based in Coventry, England. This team previously worked on projects such as Formula 1 race cars, low-volume vehicles and sports cars. Polestar has chosen bonded aluminum, because it is lightweight and rigid."
So far, Polestar is relatively rare in the US but is more widespread in Europe and the UK. The link with Volvo gives Polestar a huge advantage over new entrants Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN). It appears from the commentary that Polestar will piggyback on Volvo's delivery and sales network and does not have to build these up from scratch. Also, it will likely use Volvo's service network, again another huge advantage.
Gores Guggenheim Stock Forecast
$10 is obvious support. SPACs nearly always have a $10 cash floor, which is returned to investors in the event of a target failure. We can see that in the chart with $10 showing the largest amount of volume. Straying too far away is always risky. When investing in a SPAC, look to get in as close to $10 as possible as that lessons your downside. Recent super spikes in other SPAC deals have driven up return expectations to unrealistic levels. Witness Lucid Group also going public via SPAC and trading up to near $60. Crazy stuff, and at the time it was hard to argue with the enthusiasm and momentum.
Now markets have returned to some form of reality, meaning more analysis must be done. Trading on pure momentum can be profitable if done correctly, but knowing when that momentum has stalled is key. In the case of EV stocks, the macroeconomic backdrop has turned against them. For at least the next quarter, the sector is likely to struggle.
That does not mean some strong momentum rallies cannot happen. We witnessed one yesterday. It is important to recognize the signs. For us, we look to safety assets: the dollar, gold, bonds. If all three are rallying, then it pushes the risk-reward for high-risk growth stocks to negative. Yesterday we saw a relief rally, so getting in quick can reap some tidy profits.
For GGPI, look at the 15-minute chart. The recent volume has been just above $11. There is a volume gap below $11, so beware. Prices can move quickly through low-volume areas. What is obvious is that volume picks up again near $10, the cash level.
GGPI chart, 15 minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains after rising toward 1.1400
EUR/USD edged higher in the early European session on Wednesday but seems to have lost its bullish momentum before testing 1.1400. The pair clings to daily gains above 1.1350 as investors await US data, fresh developments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3550 despite cautious market mood
GBP/USD trades modestly above 1.3550 on Wednesday as investors assess contradicting headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The cautious market mood is limiting the pair's upside ahead of high-tier US data and FOMC Minutes.
Gold rises toward $1,860 as US T-bond yields push lower
Gold started to stretch higher toward $1,860 after spending the first half of the day in a tight range near $1,850. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the negative territory amid a cautious risk tone and helps the yellow metal gain traction.
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally.
Lucid Group Inc extends rebound from two-week lows amid upbeat mood
NASDAQ: LCID added another 5.21% on Tuesday, extending the previous rebound from two-week lows of $25.68. Despite, the upbeat momentum, LCID stock price fell short of the $29 mark.