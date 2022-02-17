Gores Guggenheim Stock News and Forecast: Is GGPI a better bet than LCID or RIVN?

- GGPI Stock has rallied after a Superbowl ad.
- GGPI stock surges another 4% on Wednesday as momentum remains high.
- GGPI may struggle as markets turn negative and growth stocks struggle to hold gains.
Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) stock is probably more commonly referred to as Polestar stock now that the SPAC will take electric vehicle maker Polestar public this year. The deal is due to complete some time in the first half of 2022. Polestar is an electric vehicle maker backed by Volvo and Chinese company Geely. So what is different about this one compared to the others?
Gores Guggenheim Stock News
Polestar looks merely like Volvo's EV division. We know this is not the case as Volvo has its hybrid and EV models planned. However, the companies certainly have strong links. Rivian (RIVN) went public in a blaze of hype and publicity due largely to its links to Amazon (AMZN) and Ford (F). Both companies had stakes in Rivian. However, from what we know, Rivian will have to build out its manufacturing and distribution network. It will not piggyback on Ford for this.
Polestar uses the Volvo service network in the UK, and Polestar will utilize Volvo's South Carolina plant to manufacture Polestar models in the US. Previously, Polestar said it will have its showrooms in the US but use Volvo for servicing. Polestar will look to do as much sales work as possible online and use Volvo then for manufacturing and servicing. This gives it an obvious advantage over LCID and RIVN.
Gores Guggenheim Stock Forecast
On Wednesday, the stock spiked again, closing nearly 5% higher at $12.02. The company has been in charge since the Superbowl ad brought more attention to the stock and the cars. Both seem well received. Now GGPI stock has ramped up to a strong resistance area. Above $12 and as high as $12.36 is the previous spike high from December.
This will be tough to break given that high risk stocks are likely to suffer as we close out the week. Geopolitical events are dominating and high growth names are still not favored. SPACs generally hold $10 cash until the deal goes through, so this is obvious support. The best strategy with SPAC trading is to try and buy as close to $10 as possible.
GGPI 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.1350 ahead of US data
EUR/USD managed to stage a rebound after declining below 1.1350 earlier in the day but the pair seems to be struggling to gather bullish momentum. The US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 96.00 as investors await US data and Fedspeak while keeping a close eye on geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 despite cautious market mood
GBP/USD trades in the positive territory above 1.3600 during the European session on Thursday. The cautious market mood amid the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, however, seems to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 despite cautious market mood
GBP/USD trades in the positive territory above 1.3600 during the European session on Thursday. The cautious market mood amid the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, however, seems to be limiting the pair's upside.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Is the metaverse over?
Roblox was down as much as 23% in Wednesday's premarket to $55.50 after the DIY videogame platform for kids reported underwhelming quarterly earnings. It then opened near there and fell even lower to a session low of $54.55.