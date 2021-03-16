Google (GOOG Stock) shallow corrective pattern indicates more uptrend soon

-
GOOG stock (Alphabet / Google) has been in a very strong bullish trend. The uptrend is valid since price action made a deep dip in March 2020 because of Covid.
-
The 21 emas have been a strong support ever since price action made a dip one year ago - with the exception of the pullback during September 2020.
-
Price action is expected to either make a bullish breakout (green arrows) or build a pullback towards the Fibonacci levels (orange arrow) and bounce (blue arrow).
Currently price action is showing another pauze. Is the chart ready for a reversal or will the uptrend persist?
Price charts and technical analysis
The GOOG stock is building a consolidation zone at the 21 ema support zone.
The 21 emas have been a strong support ever since price action made a dip one year ago - with the exception of the pullback during September 2020. Let’s review:
-
The consolidation zone is probably a wave 4 correction (orange).
-
Waves 4 usually respect shallow Fibonacci levels like the 23.6%, 38.2% or max 50% Fib.
-
A bullish breakout (green arrows) indicates an immediate uptrend continuation within the wave 5 (grey) within wave 3 (pink).
-
The next target is located at the round level of $2,250.
-
A bearish breakout (orange arrow) indicates a deeper pullback. The main target is the 38.2% Fib.
-
The 38.2% or 50% is likely to act as support and send price action up again (blue arrow) within the larger uptrend.
-
Only a break below the 61.8% Fib places the uptrend on hold (yellow circle).
-
Whereas a very deep pullback invalidates the current uptrend (red circle).
On the 4 hour chart, there are two wave variants added.
One shows a wave 1-5 (orange) completed at the recent high within wave 5 (grey) in wave 3 (pink). The other scenario is that price is now in a wave 4’ (orange) pullback.
In any case, price action is expected to either make a bullish breakout (green arrows) or build a pullback towards the Fibonacci levels (orange arrow) and bounce (blue arrow).
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.