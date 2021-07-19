Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is a multinational tire manufacturing company based in Akron, Ohio, USA. The stock being a component of the S&P MidCap 400 index can be traded under ticker $GT at NASDAQ. As a matter of fact, Goodyear manufactures tires for automobiles, commercial trucks, light trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, race cars, airplanes, farm equipment and heavy earth-moving machinery. Currently, we can see commodities like oil, rubber, cotton turning higher against weakening US dollar. Hereby, Goodyear being one of the top four tire manufacturers worldwide should be a great opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolio by indirect investment in the rising commodity prices.
Goodyear Quarterly Elliott Wave Analysis 07.17.2021
The Quartely chart below shows the Goodyear shares $GT traded at NASDAQ. First, the stock price has developed a leading diagonal higher in black wave ((I)) of a grand super cycle degree. It has printed the all-time highs in the first quarter of 1998 at 76.75. From the highs, a correction lower in black wave ((II)) has unfolded as an Elliott wave zigzag pattern with a truncated (c) wave. Frequently, lack of space to the downside makes many stocks truncate in the last swing without reaching the usual extension of 100%. Goodyear has printed an important bottom on the first quarter of 2009 at 3.17. As a matter of fact, the stock price has lost 96% of its value within 11 years.
From 2009 lows, a new cycle in wave ((III)) has already started and should extend towards 76.75 highs and beyond. Then, the target for wave ((III)) will be towards 80.05-127.53 area and even higher.
In shorter cycles, from 2009 lows a cycle higher in blue wave (I) has ended in the last quarter of 2015 at 35.30. From the highs, a correction lower in blue wave (II) has developed an expanded flat pattern. It has found a bottom in March 2020 at 4.09. From there, a new cycle in blue wave (III) of black wave wave ((III)) has started and should extend higher.
Goodyear Daily Elliott Wave Analysis 07.17.2021
The daily chart below shows in more detail the first stages of the advance higher in blue wave (III). From the March 2020 lows, red wave I has developed so far waves ((1))-((3)). From the June 2021 highs, a correction lower in wave ((4)) is currently in progress. Now, it should find support in 7 or 11 swings above 5.73 lows. Currently, while below 17.83, a double three correction may reach into 13.81-11.33 blue box area. From there, a rally to new highs within wave ((5)) of red wave I or a bounce in 3 waves as minimum should take place.
Medium-term, investors and traders can be looking to buy $GT in a pullback in red wave II against 4.09 lows in 3, 7 or 11 swings targeting 80.05-127.53 area in a long run.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refuses to give up, holds around 1.1800
EUR/USD trades a handful of pips below the 1.1800 level, marginally lower on a daily basis. The shared currency reached a fresh three-month low before bouncing, despite demand for safe-haven assets backed the greenback.
GBP/USD hits five-month on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.3670, the lowest since February. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Crypto market red, but Simon says BTC may rally to $46,600
BTC continues to outline a falling wedge pattern. ETH building a descending triangle pattern with a 42% measured move. XRP down -20% for the month and triggered a bearish Death Cross pattern.
Stock market selloff turns into a rout
Selling is all the rage across markets this afternoon, and heavy losses have been seen across stock markets in the US and Europe. Monday picks up where Friday left off. Downside momentum picks up throughout the day.