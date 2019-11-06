Goldman Sachs ups 3-month EURUSD forecast to 1.1500

In the latest client note, the analysts at Goldman Sachs made upward revisions to their EUR/USD forecast for coming three months.

Key Quotes:

"We think the Euro may have finally turned a corner.

We raise 3-month EUR/USD forecast from 1.10 to 1.15, citing the following positive catalysts:

Improvement in industrial activity.

Easier financial conditions.

Lower oil prices.

Fiscal stimulus.

Potentially hawkish new ECB president could affect outlooks for rates.

FX investor positioning quite short the Euro.

However, the EUR/USD pair could face some downside risks, including a downturn in global trade and politics in Italy.”