- Goldman Sachs reports Q2 earnings before the market opens on July 18.
- Wall Street expects GAAP EPS of $6.69 for GS stock.
- The consensus forecast has revenue coming in at $10.7 billion.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs sure does not seem to see a hurricane on the horizon. Q2 results released before Monday's open destroyed consensus after analysts had been reducing their outlook based on perceived poor investment banking and wealth management fees. Goldman's Q2 GAAP EPS of $7.73 beat the consensus figure of $6.69 by 15.5%. Likewise revenue of $11.86 billion was 10.8% ahead of the outlook for $10.7 billion. Consumer & Wealth Management revenue of $2.18 billion was 25% higher YoY. Investment Banking generated $2.14 billion in revenue, and the Global Markets segment provided $6.47 billion. GS shares are up 3.6% to $304.30 in the premarket.
Goldman Sachs (GS) stock is climbing about 1% in Monday's premarket just shy of $297 in anticipation of a second quarter earnings beat. Goldman will release results shortly before the market opens on Monday. GS stock advanced 4.4% to $293.87 on Friday after positive results from Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C).
Also read: Microsoft Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $230 with near-term risks due to strong US dollar
Goldman Sachs earnings preview: Not much concern despite downgrades
The Wall Street analyst community has Goldman Sachs pegged for $6.69 in GAAP earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $10.7 billion. JPMorgan's earnings released last week do not seem to be causing much concern as the positive commercial lending results from Wells Fargo and Citigroup seem to show an economy that is still quite healthy.
Goldman Sachs did better than many of the major commercial lenders in last month's Federal Reserve stress test. At the time some analysts said Goldman's stress capital buffer likely fell by ten basis points.
Baird Equity Research explained in a recent note to its clients that its data shows that fees from investment banking, mortgages and wealth management divisions appear to be declining for the second quarter. Since Goldman earns a substantial percentage of its revenue from investment banking and wealth management fees, the Q2 earnings results might surprise markets to the downside. Down 25% year to date, however, at least some negativity should already be priced in.
Over the past eight quarters, Goldman Sachs has beaten EPS forecasts nearly 90% of the time but revenue forecasts just 63% of the time. Over the past 90 days, there have been 13 analyst downgrades to EPS for Q2 and no upgrades whatsoever.
Goldman Sachs stock forecast: Focus on short-term correction or long-term rally?
Goldman Sachs stock has been trading within a declinding parallel price channel since the start of the year. Currently, the bottom trend line is at $272, and the top trend line is at $313. The 15-week moving average provides resistance at $306, below the top trend line. The 30-week moving average, above the top trend line, sits at $331 currently. This demonstrates the obstactles in the way of GS stock regaining last year's high at $420.
If there is any good news it is that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has begun crossing over the signal line on the weekly chart below. A move above $313 will confirm a longer-term rally is in the offing.
GS weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound toward 1.0150
EURUSD has preserved its recovery momentum early Monday and climbed toward the 1.0150 area amid renewed dollar weakness. With major European equity indexes rising more than 1%, the US Dollar Index stays deep in negative territory near below 107.50.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.1950
GBP/USD managed to build on Friday's modest recovery gains and advanced beyond 1.1950 in the early European session on Monday. Improving market mood at the start of the week makes it difficult for the dollar to find demand.
Gold eyes $1,728 and $1,730 on the road to recovery
Gold Price has staged an impressive bounce from near 11-month lows of $1,698, as the US dollar is on an extending corrective decline amid a risk-on market profile and easing fears over aggressive Fed tightening expectations.
Here’s why you should pay close attention to Ethereum Classic price
Ethereum Classic price has breached the 50-day EMA, indicating a major revival of bullish momentum. With the Merge approaching, Ethereum miners are likely to shift to ETC, which could be a reason for the next rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!