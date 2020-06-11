Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level

- Gold witnessed a modest pullback from over one-week tops set on Wednesday.
- A strong pickup in the USD demand seemed to be a key factor exerting pressure.
- The risk-off mood, dovish Fed outlook might help limit any sharp corrective slide.
- Acceptance above $1720-22 resistance zone supports prospects for further gains.
Gold held on to its mildly weaker tone through the early European session and was last seen trading just above the $1730 level.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action. A strong pickup in the US dollar demand turned out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the dollar-denominated, albeit the early downtick lacked any strong follow-through.
The Fed on Wednesday pledged to maintain the rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022 and reiterated to increase the holdings of treasury/MBS at least at the current pace. The US central bank's commitment to continue with extraordinary policy measures led to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
The Federal Reserve also offered a bleak outlook for the US economy, which kept a lid on the recent optimism over a sharp economic recovery and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. This, in turn, benefitted traditional safe-haven assets and further seemed to have contributed towards limiting the downside for the commodity, at least for the time being.
Even from a technical perspective, the metal has already found acceptance above the $1720-22 key pivotal resistance. The set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, a move towards the $1748-50 intermediate resistance, en-route multi-year tops near the $1765 area, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1733.8
|Today Daily Change
|-4.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1737.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.75
|Daily SMA50
|1703.96
|Daily SMA100
|1647.14
|Daily SMA200
|1572.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.