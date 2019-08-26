Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal off multi-year highs, challenging 1,530.00 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

  • Gold is retreating this Monday on the back of easing trade tensions between the US and China. 

  • The level to beat for sellers is $1,530.00/oz and 1,510.00 support.

 

Gold daily chart

 
 
Gold is off multi-year highs after peaking at 1,554.63 earlier this Monday. Both China and the US appear willing to negotiate, therefore decreasing the demand for the safe-haven non-yielding asset. 
 

Gold 4-hour chart

 
 
The yellow metal closed the weekly gap as the market is hovering near 1,530.00. Bulls would need to defend this level to create a potential move up towards 1,550.00 resistance.

Gold 30-minute chart

 
Gold is challenging the 1,530.00 support and the 50 SMA. If the sellers keep the pressure on the metal, the market could reach 1,510.00 and 1,490.00 to the downside. 
 

Additional key levels 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1530
Today Daily Change 3.30
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1526.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1484.52
Daily SMA50 1437.72
Daily SMA100 1365.9
Daily SMA200 1324.62
Levels
Previous Daily High 1530.05
Previous Daily Low 1493.65
Previous Weekly High 1530.05
Previous Weekly Low 1492.65
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1516.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1507.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 1503.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 1480.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 1467.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 1539.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 1553.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 1576.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

