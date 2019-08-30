Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal ending the week on a weak note below $1,530.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is ending the week below the 1,530.00 level.
  • The level to beat for sellers is $1,510.00/oz and 1,490.00 support.
 

Gold daily chart

 
 
Gold is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages. The yellow metal is off multi-year highs after peaking at 1,554.63 on Monday, ending the week on a weak tone.
 

Gold 4-hour chart

 
Gold is trading above 1,510.00 support and its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However, bulls need to reclaim the 1,530.00 and 1,550.00 levels on the way up. 
 

Gold 30-minute chart

 
Gold has found no acceptance above 1,530.00 and the main SMAs. If the sellers keep the pressure on, the market could reach 1,510.00 and 1,490.00 to the downside. 
 

Additional key levels 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1524.28
Today Daily Change -3.28
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1527.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1505.56
Daily SMA50 1451.75
Daily SMA100 1375.31
Daily SMA200 1330.84
Levels
Previous Daily High 1550.2
Previous Daily Low 1520.2
Previous Weekly High 1530.05
Previous Weekly Low 1492.65
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1531.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1538.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 1515.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 1502.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 1485.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 1545.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1562.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 1575.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

