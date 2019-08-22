Gold technical analysis: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle

Gold has charted lower highs and higher lows or a symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart.

A triangle breakdown looks likely and could fuel a drop to $1,380.

Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart.

The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.

A triangle breakdown would mean a temporary top has been made and could yield a drop to $1,380 (Aug. 13 low). A violation there would expose the former resistance-turned-support at $1,453.

As of writing, Gold is trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,502 and the lower edge of the symmetrical triangle is seen at $1,398.

The recent high of $1,353 could come into play if the symmetrical triangle ends with a bullish breakout, although, as of now, the probability of Gold breaking lower appears high, courtesy of the bearish crossover of the 5- and 10-day MAs and the daily moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram's drop below zero.

4-hour chart

Daily chart

Trend: Cautiously bearish

Pivot points