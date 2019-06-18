Gold technical analysis: Summer 2016 highs in the 1370s in sight

- Gold fell $10 shy of the Jan and April highs overnight that came in at around 1365.
- A run through there will open the summer 2016 highs in the 1370s ahead of the Sep 2013 highs in the 1435s.
- In a change of tide, 1338 and 1346 guard the 1320 level ahead of 1311.
- Below there, 1303/06 will open 1297.
- 1297 level meets the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.
- The 200-week moving average comes in at 1250s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
