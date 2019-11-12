Gold technical analysis: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows

- The precious metal adds to its recent losses and drops to fresh three month lows.
- Slightly oversold conditions held investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets.
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level. The mentioned region marks 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Given the recent break below a one-month-old trading range support, which coincided with 100-day SMA, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, slightly oversold conditions on the 4-hourly charts helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.
Sustained weakness below a previous resistance, now turned support near the $1450 region seems to accelerate the fall further towards $1425 intermediate support before the commodity eventually slides to test 50% Fibo. level support near the $1412 area.
On the flip side, attempted recovery moves might now confront some fresh supply near the $1465-67 area and any subsequent strength is likely to remain capped near the confluence support breakpoint near the $1475 region.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1453.3
|Today Daily Change
|-1.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1455.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1489.76
|Daily SMA50
|1498.04
|Daily SMA100
|1477.2
|Daily SMA200
|1391.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1466.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1448.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1514.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.43
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1455.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1459.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1446.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1438.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1428.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1464.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1474.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1483.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
