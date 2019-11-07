Gold technical analysis: Flirting with weekly lows, just above $1480 level

Gold failed to capitalize on the overnight attempted recovery move.

The near-term technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.

Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move and met with some fresh supply on Thursday, sliding back to the vicinity of the $1480 region, or weekly lows.



This is closely followed by the $1475 confluence support – comprising of 100-day SMA and the lower end of a broader trading range held over the past one month or so.



Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and have also started gaining negative momentum on the daily chart, suggesting further downside.



However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the trading range support before positioning for a fall towards October monthly swing lows, around the $1460 region.



The downward trajectory could further get extended towards $1450-48 horizontal support, which if broken might pave the way for an extension of the recent depreciating move.



On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might continue to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near 50-day SMA, around the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold daily chart