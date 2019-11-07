Gold technical analysis: Flirting with weekly lows, just above $1480 level

- Gold failed to capitalize on the overnight attempted recovery move.
- The near-term technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move and met with some fresh supply on Thursday, sliding back to the vicinity of the $1480 region, or weekly lows.
This is closely followed by the $1475 confluence support – comprising of 100-day SMA and the lower end of a broader trading range held over the past one month or so.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and have also started gaining negative momentum on the daily chart, suggesting further downside.
However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the trading range support before positioning for a fall towards October monthly swing lows, around the $1460 region.
The downward trajectory could further get extended towards $1450-48 horizontal support, which if broken might pave the way for an extension of the recent depreciating move.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might continue to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near 50-day SMA, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1485.5
|Today Daily Change
|-5.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1491.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1494.47
|Daily SMA50
|1501.96
|Daily SMA100
|1475.46
|Daily SMA200
|1389.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1494.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1482.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1515.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1489.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1487.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1484.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1477.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1473.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1495.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1500.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1507.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
