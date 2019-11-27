Gold Technical Analysis: Buyers look for confirmation of immediate falling wedge

- Gold prices pull back from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- 200-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement will lure buyers following the confirmation of the bullish chart pattern.
- The monthly bottom holds the key to further downside towards June high.
The latest pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to early-November fall drags Gold prices downward to $1,459.70 during early Wednesday.
With this, the metal’s another drop to November 12 top near $1,457 becomes imminent. Though, monthly low surrounding $1,445 will restrict the bullion’s further declines.
In the case where the quote declines below $1,445, June month top close to $1,439 will be up for grabs by sellers.
Alternatively, resistance line of one-week-old falling wedge bullish formation, near $1,465, will be the key to watch as a break of which can trigger short-term recovery targeting 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement, around $1,482.
Given the bull’s dominance past-$1,482, November 06 top of $1,494 will become their favorite.
Gold 4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1459.69
|Today Daily Change
|-2.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1462.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1475.59
|Daily SMA50
|1488.59
|Daily SMA100
|1483.6
|Daily SMA200
|1399.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1462.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1450.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1458.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1455.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1454.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1446.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1442.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1466.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1470.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1478.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.