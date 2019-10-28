Gold technical analysis: Bulls testing he 1500s resistance

Gold has been on the up of late, however meeting some pretty strong rejection in the 1520s, a barrier much protected by the bears on the way to the grand target.
Bears have been testing through the commitments of the bear's influence and trendline resistance where it met the 1500 level, a psychologically important number that guarded a run towards the 1520 area guarding prospects for a test back to the key 1535 resistance target.
On failures to hold in the 1500s, bears, instead will be looking towards a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs level around 1460/70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD: Monthly ascending trendline breached
EUR/USD is looking south, having breached key diagonal and horizontal support levels on Friday. The pair closed at 1.1079 on Friday, confirming a downside break of the ascending trendline connecting Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 lows.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid calls of EU granting 3-month Brexit extension
With rising calls of the EU’s readiness to announce a three-month Brexit extension, the GBP/USD pair stops recent downside while taking the bids to 1.2825 at the start of the week’s Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY bulls holding fort in the 108.80 crucial territory
USD/JPY is sitting ready for a busy week ahead having ranged between 108.50 and 108.77 last Friday's close. The major pair has been confined to familiar ranges soaking up the monumental risks in geopolitics.
Gold pulls back to sub-$1505 area as risk aversion stalls
With the latest macro supporting market’s risk sentiment, Gold prices decline to $1,503 amid Asian session on Monday. Key Brexit developments, Fed meeting and the US jobs report will be in the spotlight.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.