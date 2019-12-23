Gold Technical Analysis: $1,490 holds the key to further upside

- Gold buyers catch a breath near key resistance confluence, after a rise.
- A confluence of the three-month-old falling trend line and the upper line of the five-week long ascending channel in focus.
- 21-DMA acts as immediate support.
Gold prices stay mildly bid near right-day high while flashing $1,485.50 as the quote during early Tuesday. The bullion nears the short-term key resistance confluence after Monday’s heavy rise.
A multi-month-old descending trend line and an upper line of short-term rising channel offer the key resistance around $1,490, the same holds the key to metal’s run-up towards $1,500 and the November month top near 1,515.
Meanwhile, the likely pullback can take the rest of 21-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), at $1,471 now, ahead of highlighting the channel’s support line of $1,459.
Although odds are high that the safe-haven will bounce off $1,459, an extended decline will drive bears towards the November month low near $1,446/45.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1485.73
|Today Daily Change
|8.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55%
|Today daily open
|1477.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1468.83
|Daily SMA50
|1477.4
|Daily SMA100
|1492.04
|Daily SMA200
|1413.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1480.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1476
|Previous Weekly High
|1481.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1470.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1477.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1479.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1475.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1473.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1470.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1480.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1485.37
