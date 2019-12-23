Gold Technical Analysis: $1,490 holds the key to further upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold buyers catch a breath near key resistance confluence, after a rise.
  • A confluence of the three-month-old falling trend line and the upper line of the five-week long ascending channel in focus.
  • 21-DMA acts as immediate support.

Gold prices stay mildly bid near right-day high while flashing $1,485.50 as the quote during early Tuesday. The bullion nears the short-term key resistance confluence after Monday’s heavy rise.

A multi-month-old descending trend line and an upper line of short-term rising channel offer the key resistance around $1,490, the same holds the key to metal’s run-up towards $1,500 and the November month top near 1,515.

Meanwhile, the likely pullback can take the rest of 21-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), at $1,471 now, ahead of highlighting the channel’s support line of $1,459.

Although odds are high that the safe-haven will bounce off $1,459, an extended decline will drive bears towards the November month low near $1,446/45.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1485.73
Today Daily Change 8.07
Today Daily Change % 0.55%
Today daily open 1477.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1468.83
Daily SMA50 1477.4
Daily SMA100 1492.04
Daily SMA200 1413.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1480.96
Previous Daily Low 1476
Previous Weekly High 1481.7
Previous Weekly Low 1470.7
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1477.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1479.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 1475.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1473.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 1470.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1480.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 1485.37

 

 

