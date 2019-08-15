Gold: Strong near multi-year top amid upbeat safe-haven demand

Gold holds the top spot in buyers list as the US treasury yields trigger global recession fears.

Mixed signals from trade/political headlines also add to the safe-haven demand.

With the fears of global economic slowdown acquiring the front seat of the market story, Gold takes the bids to $1521 heading into the European session on Thursday.

Not only inversion of the US 10-year to two-year Treasury yields but record low yields of 30-year notes also question market optimism surrounding latest turn in the US-China trade relation.

Mostly cited reason for investors’ rush to risk-safety targets disappointing activity numbers from China and the EU while Hong Kong political plays and global easy monetary policy adds to the line. Challenging the move is the Reuters’ news that Chinese imports of Gold have are likely down by 300-500 tonnes since May 2019.

Traders may now look forward to the busy economic calendar comprising the US/UK Retail Sales, the US Industrial Production, Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey.

The US President Donald Trump’s reaction to the latest criticism from Hong Kong and further action on a trade deal with China will also keep investors busy during the day.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst, Ross J. Burland, expects further increase in the yellow metal’s prices to fresh 2019 high: