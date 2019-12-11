Gold stops two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade/political jitters continue

- Gold fails to benefit from UK election polls and doubts over the US-China trade deal.
- Traders turn cautious ahead of the FOMC.
- US CPI adds burden to market watchers, British election, trade headlines will dominate the Fed.
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while taking rounds to $1,463 during early Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
The Bullion struggles to justify worrisome polls concerning the United Kingdom’s (UK) election on December 12. The YouGov MRP poll now shows a close call of a hung parliament versus a clear majority for the ruling Conservatives Party during its previous release on November 27.
Also raising doubts on the metal’s pullback is looming uncertainty over the phase-one deal between the United States (US) and China. The recent comments from White House Adviser Peter Navarro mention that it's up to the Chinese as to whether to get a deal. The same follows White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow’s comments that the tariffs are still on the table.
Furthermore, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) recently cuts its growth view for China and other developing economies of Asia amid trade war fears. Though, Moody’s analysts say Sovereign credit quality in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Singapore and Japan will remain strong in 2020.
The clues for the safe-haven’s recent declines can be traced to the US dollar’s (USD) recovery. The greenback seems to prepare for the final Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of the year.
Even so, the risk tone stays sluggish with the US 10-year treasury yields being mostly unchanged near 1.83% whereas S&P 500 dropping 0.14% to 3,131 by the press time.
The market will now gear up for the key US Fed meeting with no expectations of another change announcement. However, economic forecasts and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference will be important to watch.
Technical Analysis
A gradual recovery between the four-week-old rising trend line and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), $1,456 and $1,489 respectively, keeps the buyers hopeful.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1464.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1464.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.8
|Daily SMA50
|1481.21
|Daily SMA100
|1488.13
|Daily SMA200
|1406.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1469.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1460.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1465.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1463.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1455.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1451.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1473.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1478.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD supported above 0.68 despite poor Aussie data, tariffs uncertainty
AUD/USD manages to hold above the 0.68 handle despite plummeting Australian Consumer Sentiment and looming US tariffs hike uncertainty, as the focus now shifts to the FOMC for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY Indecisive, around session highs and lows
USD/JPY has been as high as 108.85 prior to the open and sent down to a low of 108.66 in recent trade and then back to the 108.70s as the price attempts to stabilise. It has been a choppy start in Asia today ahead of what is likely to be a volatile rest fo the week into the close.
Fed Rate Decision Dec 10-11 Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
The Federal Reserve will finish its scheduled two day meeting of the FOMC on Wed Dec 11th. The gov will release the policy decision and economic and rate Projection Materials at 19:00 GMT. 2:00 EST.
Gold stops two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade/political jitters continue
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while taking rounds to $1,463 during early Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
GBP/USD: Weekly candle's long upper wick suggests bullish exhaustion
GBP/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the week at 1.3136, having hit a high of 1.3215 on Tuesday. The long upper wick of the weekly candle, as represented by the pullback from 1.3215 to 1.3135, is signaling bullish exhaustion.