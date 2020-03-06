Gold steadily climbs back closer to multi-year tops on coronavirus jitters

- A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade boosted gold’s safe-haven status.
- Collapsing US bond yields, Fed rate cut speculations provided an additional boost.
- A strong bearish sentiment surrounding the USD remained supportive of the move.
Gold gained some follow-through traction on Friday and has now moved well within the striking distance of multi-year tops set on February 24.
Growing market concerns that the coronavirus outbreak has the potential to become a pandemic and rattle the global economy triggered a selloff across the global equity markets. This eventually forced investors to take refuge in the so-called "safe-haven" assets – including gold.
Gold boosted further by a combination of factors
Apart from the global flight to safety, firming market expectations that the Fed will have to cut interest rates by 50 bps for the second time on March 18 aggravated the plunge in the US Treasury bond yields and provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Against the backdrop of collapsing US bond yields and Fed rate cut speculations, the US dollar extended its recent slump and remained under some heavy selling pressure on Friday. This eventually remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the dollar-denominated commodity.
It, however, remains to be seen if the commodity is able to capitalize on the move or bulls opt to take some profits off the table ahead of Friday's key data risk, the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), due later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1677.32
|Today Daily Change
|3.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1673.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1608.67
|Daily SMA50
|1576.88
|Daily SMA100
|1527.5
|Daily SMA200
|1490.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1674.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1633.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1659.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1649.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1646.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1619.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1605.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1687.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1701.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1728.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
