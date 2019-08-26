Gold stays firm near $1527 amid traders’ indecision

- Gold refrains from further declines even after being under the week-start top.
- Traders doubt recent risk-on amid a lack of fresh catalysts.
Gold refrains from carrying the previous pullback from multi-year highs as it takes the bids to $1,527 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
In a reaction to the US-China trade war that intensified on Friday, the Bullion surged to the fresh high since April 2013 during the week-start. However, subsequent headlines from the US and China showed the nations’ regret over the renewed pessimism and registered risk-on amid the later part of Monday.
As a result, equities recovered losses and the bond yields also turned positive, not to forget the yellow metal’s pullback and the Japanese Yen’s (JPY) decline.
Though, traders turn skeptical of recent declines and stopped the precious metal’s further selling on initial Tuesday while waiting for fresh clues.
Increasing the doubts could be comments from the Governor of China’s central bank favoring further easing and statements from the Global Times’ editor-in-chief questioning the US President Donald Trump’s comments that he received two very good calls from Beijing.
With this, risk tone again turned heavy and the US 10-year Treasury yields lose nearly one basis points to 1.535% by the press time.
Moving forward, traders will keep an eye over the economic calendar having some second-tier data from Germany and the US while also emphasizing on the trade war headlines.
Technical Analysis
Unless trading successfully below monthly low surrounding $1,481, any decline is considered a pullback towards March 2013 top near $1,617.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
