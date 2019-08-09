Gold stalls on mixed trade headlines, bears eye a 23.6% Fibo level

- Gold prices have stalled and running out of buyers on mixed trade talk headlines.
- The 1430s comes as a deep retracement target once the 23.6% Fibo in the 1450s gives.
Spot gold has travelled between a low of $1494.96 to a high of $1509.40 on Friday, ending Wall Street around 0.50% in the red as the precious metal struggles to maintain the bullish momentum, despite the DXY falling 0.20% on the day. While gold may be sagging into the close, for the week, gold has climbed 3.5% with respect to futures and based on the most-active contract’s finish on August the 2nd.
December gold on Comex lost $1, or less than 0.1%, at $1,508.50 an ounce. Trade wars are at the helm driving prices. The gold and silver ratio ended down -0.63% having travelled between 88.84 down to 88.02 as silver prices continue to hold in there while gold lags. Silver prices ended the day modestly higher by 0.17% within a range of $16.86 and $17.14, ending around $16.98 on Wall Street.
Mixed trade headlines
Initially, gold found a bid on the White House's decision to hold off on granting licenses for US companies to purchase some Huawei equipment following Beijing's halting of US crop purchases. However, risk aversion spiked on reports to the contrary and that U.S. won’t ease Huawei restrictions. Nevertheless, the two and fro of such headlines are another reminder of the recently deteriorating outlook for US-Sino trade negotiations.
"Global assets will have to grow accustomed to the reality that trade uncertainty is likely here to stay, which ultimately has consequences for asset prices and for the growth outlook. At the same time, as the pressure on China's economy weighs on the RMB, which was allowed to weaken below the 7.0 mark, the President is likely to continue urging the Fed to lower rates which in turn could provide some positive tailwinds for gold and silver," the at TD Securities analysts argued.
Gold levels
However, in the absence of further trade war escalation, on a break back below the 1480s, a deeper retracement back to the 1430s could play out once the 23.6% Fibo in the 1450s gives. On the flip side, To the upside, the 1528/30s comes as a prior support area which could come in as the next major upside target where the price would be expected to hold initial tests. Then, bull swill look to the 127.2% Fibo target which is located around 1,560. This guards territory to then the Oct 2012 highs at 1795 come into the picture on the wide. The 1800s come as the 2011 highs and the price has touched the 61.8% Fibo retracement of those highs to the late 2015 swing lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak
The EUR/USD pair gained traction into London fix and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.1218.
GBP/USD extends slide, heads for lowest weekly close since 1985
Late on Friday, the Pound extended losses across the board with EUR/GBP approaching 0.9300 and GBP/USD hitting fresh 2-year lows under 1.2050.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower
US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood.
Gold stalls on mixed trade headlines, bears eye a 23.6% Fibo level
Spot gold has travelled between a low of $1494.96 to a high of $1509.40 on Friday, ending Wall Street around 0.50% in the red as the precious metal struggles to maintain the bullish momentum, despite the DXY falling 0.20% on the day.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.