Gold sits at 2-1/2 week tops, closer to $1300 mark ahead of key US macro data

Gold sits at 2-1/2 week tops, closer to $1300 mark ahead of key US macro dataBy Haresh Menghani
Gold extended its recovery move from near two-month lows, touched last Friday, and was seen inching back closer to the $1300 handle.
The precious metal rose for the sixth consecutive session on Friday and remained supported by a mildly weaker tone around the US Dollar, despite upbeat incoming US economic data.
The latest FOMC meeting minutes revealed policymakers' concerns over low inflation trajectory was seen putting pressure on the greenback and eventually benefitting dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
• Fed’s Bostic: Not sure if Fed will hike in December – BBG TV
However, data released on Thursday indicated underlying strength in wholesale inflation. Hence, investors now look forward to the key US consumer inflation data in order to gauge the likelihood of gradual Fed rate tightening cycle.
Should today's headline CPI print confirm that the inflation is indeed rising faster, it would revive hopes for additional Fed rate hike moves, even beyond December meeting, and weigh heavily on the non-yielding yellow metal.
Today's US economic docket also features the release of monthly retail sales data, which should also a key role in determining the next leg of directional move for the commodity.
• US: Key events ahead - Barclays
Technical levels to watch
On a sustained move beyond $1300 mark, the metal is likely to dart towards the $1308-10 region en-route its next hurdle near $1315 area. On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near $1293 level, below which the commodity could skid back to $1286-84 horizontal support ahead of $1281 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.