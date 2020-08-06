Gold/Silver ratio drops to lowest since November 2017

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • Gold/Silver ratio slides as silver outshines gold by a big margin. 
  • Silver is still down 45% from record highs and looks relatively undervalued.

The gold/silver ratio, which measures the amount of silver it takes to buy the yellow metal, declined to a 33-month low of 75.27 early Thursday.

The ratio topped out at 126.56 in March and has declined by 40% ever since. This is because silver has rallied by 131% from $11.64 to $27 during the same time period, outperforming gold’s gain of 40.6%. 

Silver being a semi-precious/semi-industrial metal looks to be drawing bid on haven appeal and optimism stemming from signs of revival in China, the world’s second-largest economy. 

Both metals could continue to rally as central banks and governments are likely to continue pumping unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the global economy to counter the coronavirus-induced slowdown. 

Silver, however, looks undervalued compared to gold and could continue to outshine gold, pushing the gold/silver ratio lower. Silver is still down 45% from the record high of $49.83 reached in April 2011. 

Technical levels

Gold/Silver Ratio

Overview
Today last price 75.74
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 75.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 86.38
Daily SMA50 93.33
Daily SMA100 101.84
Daily SMA200 95.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 79.43
Previous Daily Low 75.36
Previous Weekly High 85.58
Previous Weekly Low 75.44
Previous Monthly High 99.06
Previous Monthly Low 75.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 77.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

