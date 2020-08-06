Gold retreats from fresh record highs to the $2050 area

- Gold prices up for the fifth consecutive day, firm above $2000/oz.
- US dollar fails again to recover, DXY turns flat near two year-lows.
Gold is holding onto daily gains on Thursday, despite the recent pullback from fresh all-time highs. XAU/USD climbed to $2070, reaching a new high and then pulled back to as low as $2048. As of writing, it trades at $2060, on its way to a new record close.
The retreat in gold was limited on the back of renewed weakness around the US dollar. The DXY is back in neutral territory near 92.70, after approaching 93.00. Positive economic data from the US (jobless claims) failed to boost the dollar ahead of Friday’s NFP.
During the week, the yellow metal gained so far more than $80 and it printed fresh record highs every day. The upside trend remains intact, no matter what happens in Wall Street, neither with US data. The Dow Jones is up 0.05% while the Nasdaq gains 0.18% and the S&P is flat.
Silver also continues to run higher. On Thursday it is rising more than 5%, trading above 28.00, at the strongest level since April 2013. So far during the week rose $4, that is more than 15%.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2051.98
|Today Daily Change
|13.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|2038.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1889.68
|Daily SMA50
|1802.95
|Daily SMA100
|1738.94
|Daily SMA200
|1637.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2055.8
|Previous Daily Low
|2009.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1984.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1900
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2038.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2027.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2013.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1988.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1967.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2059.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2080.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2105.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
