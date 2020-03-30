Gold remains confined in a narrow range around $1620 level

- Gold lacked any firm directional bias amid a combination of diverging factors.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand seemed to be a key factor capping gains.
- Concerns over coronavirus crisis might continue to help limit any meaningful slide.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a four-day-old trading range through the early European session on Monday.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the commodity to build on last week's strong gains and led to a subdued/range-bound price action for the fourth consecutive session on Monday.
A goodish pickup in the US dollar demand – supported by the latest optimism over a massive $2.2 trillion US economic stimulus package – was seen as one of the key factors that kept a lid on any further gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned amid mounting fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic/imminent global recession, which continued lending some support to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.
This coupled with the fact that the United States has the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world and a prolonged period of uncertainty in the wake of tightening coronavirus lockdowns across the world might further help limit the downside.
However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the near-term trading range before traders start positioning for the commodity's next leg of a directional move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1620.2
|Today Daily Change
|-6.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1626.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1591.73
|Daily SMA50
|1588.7
|Daily SMA100
|1541.74
|Daily SMA200
|1509.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1632.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1614.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1644.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1482.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1621.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1625.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1616.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1606.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1598.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1634.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1642.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1652.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces-back to 1.2400 despite firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has bounced-off lows and trades close to 1.2400 despite a broadly stronger US dollar. The dire warnings on the UK’s economic growth amid expectations of a longer lockdown will likely keep the upside capped.
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1100 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1100 amid the broad US dollar rebound. US President Trump's decision to extend lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak intensified risks of a deeper economic slowdown and underpinned the haven demand for the greenback.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front
The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.
Gold remains confined in a narrow range around $1620 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a four-day-old trading range through the early European session on Monday. A goodish pickup in the USD demand seemed to be a key factor capping gains.
WTI: Bears dominate below 13-day-old resistance trendline
While following a short-term falling trend line resistance, WTI drops to $22.000 amid the early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark remains near multi-year low amid the bearish MACD. $20.00 becomes the key for sellers ahead of targeting the three-week-old descending trend line.