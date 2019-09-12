Gold rallies further beyond $1500 handle, fresh weekly tops ahead of US CPI

Reviving safe-haven demand triggered the initial leg of the intraday up-move.

Dovish ECB statement provided an additional boost and remained supportive.

Bulls seemed unaffected by stronger USD; eyeing US CPI for a fresh impetus.

Gold built on its goodish intraday up-move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, beyond $1515 level in a knee-jerk reaction to a more dovish tilt by ECB.



With investors looking past the recent encouraging trade-related developments, reviving safe-haven demand provided a goodish lift to the precious metal and triggered the initial leg of the up-move from an intraday low level of $1489.



The positive momentum got an additional boost after the European Central Bank, as was widely expected, lowered interest rates further into the negative territory by 10 bps to -0.50% at the end of September policy meeting this Thursday.



Adding to this, the ECB also announced a new QE program of €20 billion per month from November 1 and reiterated to buy bonds as long as needed, which further drove strong flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.



The up-move took along some short-term trading stops placed near the key $1500 psychological mark and seemed rather unaffected by some renewed US Dollar strength, primarily led by the post-ECB slump in the shared currency.



Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of consumer inflation figures, which along with the post-meeting ECB press conference will further produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch