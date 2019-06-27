- Gold prices end $5 short of the $1,418.70 highs scored on Tuesday.
- Gold futures scored their biggest monthly percentage gain in three years.
Gold ended the New York session at 1409, virtually flat on the day having travelled between $1,405.86 and $1,424.64. However, gold futures scored their biggest monthly percentage gain in three years, moving just shy of a six-year high scored earlier in the week.
August gold added $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,413.70 an ounce, $5 short of the $1,418.70 highs scored on Tuesday which was the highest settlement since Aug. 28, 2013. Meanwhile, attention remains focused on Saturday’s highly anticipated meeting of Presidents Trump and Xi meeting on the sidelines of this week’s G-20 meetings. The outcome of that meeting is still very much in up in the air and investors fear a de-escalation of tensions between the two world powers. Looking ahead, next week’s data should also highlight that, notwithstanding all of those trade concerns, the US and Canadian economies are coming from a point of strength.
Gold levels
From a technical perspective, the 4-HR stochastics have turned slightly more positive although there remains a mixed outlook on the charts. The daily momentum readings remain in an oversold territory in this period of consolidation. The price remains on the verge of a 50% retracement of the 20th June spike and a break there, below 1398, opens inroads to 1357.
-
- R3 1427.23
- R2 1419.51
- R1 1414.76
- PP 1407.04
-
- S1 1402.29
- S2 1394.57
- S3 1389.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108, looks to snap 5-week losing streak
The USD/JPY pair edged higher in the last hour toward and is now looking to post weekly gains for the first time since mid-May.
Gold refreshes session lows; downside seems limited ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Gold finally broke down of its European session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1407 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.