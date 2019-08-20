Gold prices tightening up as traders await the Fed's next call

Gold spot and futures climbed a touch on Tuesday, with spot prices rising 0.72% and travelling between a range of between $1,493.18 and $1,508.70 while Gold climbed $4.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,515.70 an ounce, clawing back some of the $12, or 0.8%, lost on Monday.
In other precious metals, September silver gained 20.8 cents, or 1.2%, to $17.148 an ounce, following a 1.1% loss a day earlier and on a spot basis, the metal added 1.60% rising from $16.85 to a higher of $17.19. The ratio between gold and silver was down -0.87%, falling from a high of 88.72 to a low of 87.669.
Back to the Fed
Gold will continue to find a bid in a low rate environment and while geopolitics dominate the themes, although, what has been in the background are the macro fundamentals. There is a focus on the Federal Reserve where some analysts are expecting them to pull the trigger again by adding a 25bps cut in September. "We continue to forecast a cut in December, as well," analysts at Standard Chartered called:
"We believe that heightened trade uncertainty, coupled with ongoing deterioration in global growth, will worry about the Committee. The extent to which global growth deterioration will hurt the domestic economy is uncertain, and there is little precedent on which the Fed can confidently rely. The last time the Fed cut rates because of an external shock was in 1998, when emerging markets, especially China, constituted a far smaller share of global GDP and contributed less to global growth."
Gold levels:
Gold prices have morphed into a wide-based symmetrical triangle which could break either way, albeit, considering the macro and geopolitical driving forces, there is a bullish bias in general. The risks in the immediate term are a break below the 1490s and then the 1480s should the Dollar and or risk sentiment bounce back.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1507.2
|Today Daily Change
|11.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|1495.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.6
|Daily SMA50
|1423.92
|Daily SMA100
|1357.15
|Daily SMA200
|1318.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1512.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1493.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1534.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1500.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1505.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1488.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1481.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1468.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1508.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1520.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1527.7
US economic fundamentals remain solid, for now, supported by a strong labour market and consumer spending. However, both coincident and leading indicators from the goods sector have been deteriorating. In part, this is due to the inventory build-up in Q1-2019, which we expect to spill over into H2-2019, subtracting 0.4-0.5ppt from y/y GDP. However, construction has also weakened, and business sentiment indicators have been flashing warning signals. The stronger USD, rising unit labour costs, supply-chain disruptions and weaker revenue from abroad may soon combine to squeeze corporate margins and sap hiring. Meanwhile, core inflation remains below the FOMC’s medium-term 2% objective. Against this backdrop, we believe the FOMC will ease further in H2-2019, and we expect the policy stance to remain dovish until either trade and growth concerns abate, core inflation tops 2% or wage growth tops 3.5% y/y, roughly the latest cycle’s peak
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD pressures recent highs amid renewed Brexit hopes
Comments from German Chancellor Merkel gave the Pound a lift, as somehow she hinted that the EU would consider an alternative to the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: bears moving back to the front
Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session. US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above. USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.
Gold prices tightening up as traders await the Fed's next call
Gold spot and futures climbed a touch on Tuesday, with spot prices rising 0.72% and travelling between a range of between $1,493.18 and $1,508.70 while Gold climbed $4.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,515.70 an ounce, clawing back some of the $12, or 0.8%, lost on Monday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.