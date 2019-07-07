Gold prices starting out the week on the backfoot

- Spot gold prices fell from the highs of $1,424 to $1,386 lows.
- $1,375 guards the 20-day moving average.
Gold is moving between $1,392 and $1,401 and they are down -0.22% at the start of this week but were significantly lower on Friday following a solid Nonfarm Payrolls report. Diminishing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in July sent US yields and the Dollar markedly higher. Spot gold prices fell from the highs of $1,424 to $1,386 lows, losing 1.14% on a spot basis and the front-month futures contract dropped $20.80, or 1.5%, to settle at $1,400.10 oz following a close at $1,420.90 on Comex on Wednesday which was the highest for a most-active contract since May 14th.
The headline payroll surprise benefited the Dollar. The 10-year yield rallied to close +4.66% higher and stocks ended lower. The DXY rallied 0.47%, rallying in the 96.72/97.44 range. In the data, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% just 0.1% above May’s five-decade record and the labor force participation rate climbed to 62.9%, according to the Labor Department on Friday.
For the week ahead, it is going to be busy with Fed Chair Powell speaking in a two-day testimony before Congress where he is expected to reiterate the view that the Fed stands ready to sustain the current economic expansion and that the jobs report was encouraging. Then, we also have the FOMC minutes to offer more clarity on what would lead the Fed to lend this support. "Global uncertainty and subdued inflation should remain key concerns for the Fed," analysts at TD Securities explained.
Gold levels
1381 and the 20-d moving average ahead of 1375 guards the 20-day moving average ahead of a 50% retracement of the April swing lows to late June swing highs around 1350. On the flipside, 1440 is key resistance for a continuation to the May 2012 lows at 1527.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE.
GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, close to the six-month lows it dropped to after the robust US NFP. Uncertainty about Brexit and fears of an outright recession weigh on the pound.
USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area
Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting. Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.
Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments.
ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon
ETH/BTC shows a considerable robust bullish configuration. BTC/USD looks resilient and refuses falls. XRP/USD remains lethargic awaiting a catalyst.