Gold Price Technical Analysis: XAU/USD prepares for a yielding week after rebounding from critical support

- Gold is testing a critical resistance level, likely to culminate in massive liftoff past 2,000.
- The bullish outlook will be sabotaged if XAU/USD closes the day under the descending parallel channel’s middle boundary.
Gold has recently embraced formidable support, slightly at 1,760 following a considerable downfall from the seller congestion at 1,950. The world’s most precious metal closed the week slightly under 1,850. The market will experience a massive recovery price action, especially if XAU/USD makes a daily close above 1,950.
Gold gets ready for an extensive upswing
XAU/USD is holding within a descending parallel channel. The lower boundary played a crucial role in shaping the current recovery. Gold seems to be trading at the middle boundary. If this level is flipped into support, the price will embark on a journey of breaking barriers.
On the other hand, some delay is expected at the 50 Simple Moving Average and the 100 SMA. However, a breakout past the channel’s upper boundary will catapult Gold to price levels around 2,050. The bullish outlook will be validated by the Relative Strength Index break above the descending trendline, a move that may call for more buy orders.
XAU/USD daily chart
It is worth noting that Gold’s massive uptrend will be invalidated if the price failed to hold above the middle boundary of the channel. Moreover, if losses stretch under the 200 SMA, XAU/USD might continue with the four-month downtrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
