- Gold price drops sharply amid strength in the US Dollar as focus shifts to US CPI.
- Fed’s Bostic supports the continuation of the rate-tightening cycle amid resilience in consumer spending.
- JP Morgan looks confident that the US economy will not enter a recession.
Gold price (XAU/USD) falls back after a short-lived pullback move as investors seem cautious ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be released on Thursday. The precious metal struggles to deliver a decisive move as the impact of a slowdown in firm hiring is offset by sticky wage growth and a lower Unemployment Rate.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) shows resilience as the recovery in global oil prices supports persistence in United States inflation. In addition to that, hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker Raphael Bostic supports the US Dollar to defend against a hiring slowdown. Momentum in the US Dollar could strengthen further as JP Morgan raises its forecast for real annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from Q3 to 2.5%, significantly higher than the prior estimate of 0.5%.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price consolidates after hawkish Fed Bowman commentary
- Gold price returns below $1,940.00 as investors turn cautious ahead of United States inflation data, which will be published on Thursday at 13:00 GMT.
- The precious metal fails to sustain its recovery propelled by mixed Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for July, released on Friday.
- US NFP report showed that the labor market witnessed a fresh addition of 187K payrolls in July. June’s 209K figure was downwardly revised to 185K. This was the lowest figure since December 2020.
- While job growth slows down, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% vs. the estimates and the former release of 3.6%.
- Wage growth turned out stable despite a slowdown in the hiring process. The monthly labor cost index maintained its growth pace of 0.4% as recorded in June while investors anticipated a decline in the economic data to 0.3%. Annual economic data also remained stable at 4.4% against expectations of 4.2%.
- Sustained wage growth would keep US inflationary pressures elevated and might force the Fed to raise interest rates further.
- Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that July’s employment remains in line with expectations and he is not surprised that wage growth is still strong. He further added that the central bank will keep interest rate policy restrictive in 2024.
- The US Dollar Index managed to rebound after defending the bearish impact of steady payrolls report after hawkish commentary from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman.
- Fed Bowman said over the weekend that the central bank will raise interest rates further to bring inflation down. She further added that she supported further policy tightening in July amid strong consumer spending, a tight labor market, and still-high inflation.
- Per CME Fedwatch Tool, there is a more than 84% chance in favor of a steady interest rate policy in September.
- After mixed employment data, investors shift focus to the inflation data. On a monthly basis, headline and core CPI are expected to maintain their pace of 0.2% as global oil prices rebounded sharply last month.
- Sticky inflationary pressures might force the Fed to continue the policy-tightening spell.
- Last week, US equities came under pressure after Fitch downgraded the US government’s long-term debt rating.
- JP Morgan is confident that the US economy will not enter into a recession. Investment banking firm raises real annualized GDP growth forecast for July-September quarter to 2.5% from 0.5%.
Technical Analysis: Gold price oscillates around $1,940
Gold price retraces after a less confident pullback move to near $1,947.00. The precious metal attempts a weak attempt of surpassing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The yellow metal oscillates inside Friday’s range as investors await US inflation data for a decisive move. Momentum oscillators demonstrate a volatility squeeze, which is expected to continue ahead.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
