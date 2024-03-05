- Gold price climbs above $2,120 as investors expect that the Fed will cut interest rates in June.
- The US Dollar remains on the back foot ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony, NFP data.
- Fed Powell’s guidance on interest rates will influence market expectations for rate cuts in June.
Gold price (XAU/USD) continues its winning spell for the fifth trading session on Tuesday. The precious metal refreshes a three-month high, approaching its all-time high of around $2,145 seen in December 2023. Gold’s advance happens amid a cautious market sentiment and increased bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the June policy meeting.
The outlook for Gold price remains uncertain as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday and a slew of labor market data from the United States, such as JOLTS Job Openings for January and ADP Employment Change data, which will be announced on Wednesday.
The commentary from Jerome Powell on the inflation and the interest rate outlook could trim uncertainty associated with the timing of the Fed’s rate cuts. A hawkish guidance on interest rates could weigh on Gold as it will increase the holding cost of investment in non-yielding assets.
Later this week, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for February will provide fresh cues on labor demand and wage growth. Apart from keeping inflation under control, reaching maximum employment is a key mandate for Fed policymakers when deciding on interest rates.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price strengthens ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
- Gold price prints a fresh three-month high slightly above $2,120. The safe-haven demand strengthens as investors seem confident that the Federal Reserve will start reducing interest rates in June. The CME FedWatch tool shows that traders see a little over 52% chance for a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) in the June meeting. For the upcoming monetary policy meeting on March 19-20, investors see the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
- The near-term demand for Gold will be influenced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday and an array of United States economic data released later this week.
- Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate that there is no urgency for rate cuts due to resilient economic growth. The Fed isn’t likely to shift from its hawkish stance towards policy normalization until it gets convinced that inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target. The Fed wants to see inflation declining for months as evidence before considering rate cuts.
- On Monday, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said a strong labor market and decent economic growth have bought time for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to decide on when rate cuts will be optimal. Bostic added that the Fed is having a “rebounding success” as inflation slowly returns to the desired target without hurting labor demand.
- The US Dollar remains sideways in a narrow range ahead of the US ISM Services PMI for February, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. According to economists, the Services PMI is expected to drop to 53.0 from 53.4 in January.
- The US Manufacturing PMI, released on Friday, was downbeat. A weak Service PMI would raise concerns over economic prospects.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades near a two-day low around 103.70.
Technical Analysis: Gold price approaches $2,140
Gold price sees a strong buying interest after it broke out from the Symmetrical Triangle pattern formed on a daily time frame. The breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern exhibits a volatility expansion, which leads to wider ticks on the upside and heavy volume. The precious metal could extend its upside towards the horizontal resistance plotted from the December 4 high at $2,144.48.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 60.00, indicating a bullish momentum ahead. The RSI (14) is not showing any divergence signals but has reached overbought territory.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
