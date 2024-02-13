- Gold price recovers strongly as geopolitical tensions increase safe-haven appeal.
- The US Dollar remains upbeat ahead of US inflation data.
- Soft inflation data would impact the interest rate outlook.
Gold price (XAU/USD) delivers a swift recovery as the appeal of safe-haven assets improves amid escalating Middle East tensions. The recovery move in the Gold price will be tested by the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The consensus shows that price pressures are expected to have softened as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has been holding interest rates in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for longer.
The inflation data will significantly impact the outlook for interest rates. Softer inflation would be positive for Gold as it makes it more likely interest rates will fall, lowering the opportunity cost of holding Gold, which is non-yielding.
The Fed has been consistently pushing back expectations of aggressive rate cuts in 2024, believing that achieving its dual mandate (2% core inflation and full employment) remains out of sight.
Labor demand in the US has remained robust and the scale of economic activities is improving significantly despite higher interest rates. Fed policymakers demand more evidence to ensure price stability as it is crucial for achieving the dual mandate before the commencement of the rate-cut campaign. Softer-than-expected inflation data would uplift hopes of rate cuts.
Easing price pressures would build significant pressure on the US Dollar and bond yields, further supporting Gold since it is priced in US Dollars. Investors will take out liquidity from the US Dollar in a case of decelerating inflation data, as this would allow the Fed to roll back its hawkish interest rate stance.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price rebounds despite US Dollar holding strength
- Gold price extends its recovery to $2,025 as Middle East tensions have escalated.
- Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis continue to attack commercial ships traveling in the Red Sea, connected to the United States and the United Kingdom.
- The foreign inflows for non-yielding assets, such as Gold, increase in times of geopolitical uncertainty.
- Meanwhile, the primary trigger for the FX domain will be the US inflation data for January.
- The US annual headline inflation is forecast to rise at a slower pace of 2.9% from 3.4% in December. In a similar timeframe, the core inflation that excludes volatile food and oil prices is anticipated to decrease to 3.7% from 3.9%.
- On a monthly basis, investors anticipate the headline and core CPI rising steadily by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
- Soft inflation would prompt expectations of a rate cut decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
- As per the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 48% chance for a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) that will drag interest rates in the range of 5.00%-5.25% in the May monetary policy meeting.
- Investors are not expecting a rate-cut decision by the Fed in March as Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out expectations in its latest monetary policy statement.
- Fed policymakers have emphasized keeping interest rates in the restrictive trajectory amid less conviction over inflation declining towards the 2% target.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshes a three-day high as investors are cautious ahead of the inflation data.
- This week, the volatility is expected to remain high as the US Census Bureau will report the Retail Sales data for January, which will throw some light on the scale of consumer spending.
Technical Analysis: Gold price rebounds from weekly low to $2,025
Gold price reverses from a two-week low around $2,012 as geopolitical uncertainty improves appeal for safe-haven assets. The precious metal witnesses strong demand in the London session but is expected to face volatility as the US CPI data is set to release.
The Gold price hovers near the upward-sloping border of a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern plotted from the December 13 low at $1,973. Meanwhile, the downward-sloping trendline border of the same pattern from the December 28 high is at $2,088. The Symmetrical Triangle formation indicates a sharp volatility contraction amid indecisiveness among market participants. A breakout usually follows it in one direction or another. The bias is generally for a breakout in the same direction as the preceding trend, which, in this case, is higher.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates below 1.0800 after German data, eyes on US CPI
EUR/USD is keeping its range trade intact below 1.0800 in the European session on Tuesday as mixed ZEW sentiment data from Germany fails to provide a directional clue. Investors await January Consumer Price Index data from the US.
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2600 after UK labor market data
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2650 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in December, while the annual wage inflation softened to 6.2% from 6.7%.
Gold price rebounds swiftly on geopolitical uncertainty, US Inflation remains key
Gold price recovers strongly as geopolitical tensions increase safe-haven appeal. The US Dollar remains upbeat ahead of US inflation data. Soft inflation data would impact the interest rate outlook.
Three factors that could catalyze a significant surge in Optimism in the upcoming weeks
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution launched its first Security Council, a collective that assumes control of keys and multisigs for the Foundation, on February 9.
US CPI Data Preview: Inflation to edge lower but will it be enough to recalibrate Fed expectations?
Inflation in the US is forecast to rise at an annual pace of 2.9% in January, a tad softer than the 3.4% increase reported in December. The Core CPI inflation rate is forecast to tick down to 3.7% from 3.9% in the same period.