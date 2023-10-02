Share:

Gold price continues losing ground for the sixth straight day and drops to a near seven-month low.

Bets for further policy tightening by the Fed turn out to be a key factor weighing on the “XAU/USD”.

The risk-on impulse further contributes to driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.

Gold price (XAU/USD) settled deep in the red on Friday to end September down over 4.5% and lower for the second quarter in a row. The yellow metal also recorded its biggest weekly decline in more than two years and continues to be weighed down by growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. The US central bank indicated the possibility of one more rate hike by the year-end, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the non-yielding commodity.

Gold price did gain some respite on Friday following the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index from the United States (US), though the uptick ran out of steam rather quickly. The data does little to change the view that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy further. The outlook, meanwhile, triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields on Monday and drags the non-yielding yellow metal for the sixth successive day, to its lowest level since March 10 heading into the early European session.

Apart from hawkish Fed expectations, the risk-on impulse is seen as another factor undermining the safe-haven Gold price. Slightly better-than-expected official Chinese PMIs and the passage of a stopgap US government funding bill over the weekend boost investors' appetite for riskier assets. That said, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, along with the oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart, holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets around the XAU/USD and helps ease the bearish pressure.

Nevertheless, the Gold price remains in the red for the ninth day in the previous ten. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the precious metal is to the downside. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped ahead of important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month. A rather busy week kicks off with the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Monday, though the focus remains on the US NFP report on Friday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price prolongs its downtrend and refreshes multi-month low

Market participants seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance and keep rates higher for longer.

The US PCE Price Index rose in line with consensus estimates, to 3.5% over the past twelve months through August.

The annual Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation – decelerated from 4.3% in July to 3.9%.

The rise in consumer spending, meanwhile, along with surging gasoline prices, points to higher prices going forward.

Hawkish Fed expectations keep the 10-year US Treasury yield elevated near a 16-year top and undermine the metal.

The official Chinese PMIs showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector grew for the first time in six months.

The US Congress on Sunday approved the stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown for another 45 days.

Traders now look to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, expected to come in at 47.9 in September, for a fresh impetus.

Investors might refrain from placing fresh directional bets ahead of the closely-watched US NFP report on Friday.

Technical Analysis: Gold price pauses its downtrend amid oversold conditions

From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is already flashing oversold conditions and warrants some caution for bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory. The Gold price, meanwhile, seems poised to test the next relevant support near the $1,820 level before eventually dropping to the $1,800 mark. On the flip side, the $1,850 level is likely to act as an immediate barrier, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering move. The subsequent move up, however, might still be seen as a selling opportunity and cap the XAU/USD near the $1,863-1,864 resistance zone.