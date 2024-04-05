Gold price exhibits strength even though US NFP remains robust.

The US Dollar rises as Fed Kashkari said he sees no rate cuts if inflation remains stubborn.

Escalating Middle East tensions keep safe-haven bids strong.

Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes all-time highs above $2,300 in Friday's early New York session, even though the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has reported that labor market conditions have further strengthened in March. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report has shown that hiring remained robust while annual Average Hourly Earnings slowed as expected. US employers recruited 303K jobs, significantly higher than expectations of 200K and the prior reading of 270K, slightly revised down from 275K. The Unemployment Rate falls to 3.8% from the consensus and the prior reading of 3.9%.

As expected, annual wage growth grew by 4.1%, slower than the former reading of 4.3%. The monthly Average Hourly Earnings also grew at an expected pace of 0.3%, remained higher than February's reading of 0.2%, revised higher from 0.1%.

Robust labor demand is expected to slow the progress in inflation declining towards 2%, which could negatively influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates in June. This will increase the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets such as Gold increase, weighing on its price. 10-year US Treasury jumps to 4.37% as strong labor market conditions will allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for a longer period.

Currently, the CME FedWatch Tool shows that traders are pricing in a 58% chance that the Fed will trim interest rates in June. Traders bets for Fed rate cuts drops after upbeat US NFP data.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, extends its recovery to 104.50 as strong Employment conditions indicate an upbeat economic outlook.

This week, the US Dollar faced a sharp sell-off after the US Services PMI for March turned out weak. The Services PMI fell to 51.4 in March, from expectations of 52.7, and the former reading was 52.6.

Daily digest market movers: Gold price advances further despite robust hiring data

Gold prints fresh highs near $2,310 despite the US NFP report for March indicates strong labor demand. Expectations for the Federal Reserve pivoting to rate cuts have dropped, as upbeat labor market conditions will not force Fed policymakers to rush to reduce interest rates sooner.

Average Hourly Earnings remain broadly mixed. Annual figures slowed as expected while monthly data grew in line with expectations. Going forward, strong labor demand would push wage growth higher. Employers offer higher wages to offset robust demand for workers.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said rate cuts won’t be required this year if inflation stalls. Kashkari said he forecasted two rate cuts by 2024 in the latest Fed dot plot. “The Fed needs to keep interest rates higher in the range of 5.25%-5.50% if inflation remains stronger than hoped,” Kashkari warned. He added that if that still did not work, further rate increases are not off the table, but they are also not a likely scenario given what we know right now," Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, the near-term appeal of Gold is strong due to escalating Middle East tensions. Air strikes from Israeli forces on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, situated near Syria’s capital, have deepened fears of Iran’s participation in the Israel-Palestine war. Rising geopolitical tensions lead investors towards safe-haven assets such as Gold.

Technical Analysis: Gold price rises above $2,300

Gold price falls slightly after achieving the $2,300 milestone. The near-term demand remains unabated as all short-to-long term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping higher. On the downside, March 21 high at $2,223 will be a major support area for the Gold price bulls.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 80.00 indicates that a bullish momentum is still active. However, overbought signals have emerged.