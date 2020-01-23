Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD turns lower for the day

Gold Price Trend Forecast 2020 - Part1

The gold bull market ended 2019 with a strong gain of 19%. The first half the year was marked with uncertainty as the price after an early year surge to $1350 gave up all of it's gains to drift lower to trade down on the year by early May. However, this was the calm before the bull market storm and that set the stage for a powerful bull run starting early June that saw the Gold price rocket higher to a early September peak of $1566, up over 25% on the year! Igniting Gold bug fever and encouraging prominent gold bugs to get carried away with headlines of Gold heading for $5000 and beyond. Read more...





Gold turns lower for the day, remains confined in a range above $1550 level

Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick to the $1564 area and has now drifted into the negative territory, albeit remained well within this week's broader trading range.

Following the overnight modest intraday rebound from the $1550 region, fears over the outbreak of coronavirus in China continued weighing on the risk sentiment and provided a minor lift to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status. Read more...