Gold turns lower for the day, remains confined in a range above $1550 level

- Gold fails to benefit from reviving safe-haven demand on Thursday.
- Bulls even shrug off weaker US bond yields, subdued USD demand.
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick to the $1564 area and has now drifted into the negative territory, albeit remained well within this week's broader trading range.
Following the overnight modest intraday rebound from the $1550 region, fears over the outbreak of coronavirus in China continued weighing on the risk sentiment and provided a minor lift to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.
Bulls still seemed reluctant
The global flight to safety was reinforced by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields but did little provide any additional boost. The non-yielding yellow metal quickly ran into some fresh supply and refreshed session lows in the last hour.
Even a subdued US dollar price action failed to impress bullish traders, though might turn out to be the only factor that might extend some support to the dollar-denominated commodity and help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment and the ECB-led volatility in the market might provide some impetus and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1555.73
|Today Daily Change
|-3.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1558.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1544.99
|Daily SMA50
|1500.78
|Daily SMA100
|1497.64
|Daily SMA200
|1441.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1559.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1550.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1562
|Previous Weekly Low
|1536.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1556.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1553.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1552.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1546.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1543.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1562.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1565.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1571.57
