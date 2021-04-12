Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest losses just below $1,740 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses just below $1,740 level

Gold edged lower during the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its intraday trading range, just below the $1,740 level.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on Friday's bounce from the $1,730 support zone, instead met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week. This marked the second consecutive day of a negative move and was exclusively sponsored by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, which tends to weigh on the dollar-denominated commodity.

