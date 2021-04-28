Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to retry the topside towards the $1876 mark

Gold Price Forecast: A test of $1800 or $1750 on the FOMC decision?
Gold (XAU/USD) dropped on Tuesday but held within its recent trading range between $1800-$1765, as the US Treasury yields surged and pushed the US dollar higher alongside. Better-than-expected US CB Consumer Confidence data and expectations of President Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus fuelled a fresh rally in the returns on the US debt. Meanwhile, mixed performance on the US stocks amid pre-Fed caution and earnings reports lifted the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal, which added to gold’s decline. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to retry the topside towards the $1876 mark – Commerzbank
Gold (XAU/USD) is extending Tuesday’s decline towards $1760 as the yellow metal is so far thwarted by the 55-day moving average at $1800.63. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects gold to retry the upside as the $1730/23 zone is held off.
“Gold’s up move has faltered at the 55-day ma at $1800.64 for now. More worrying is the fact that the Elliott wave counts have turned more negative and are implying a retracement towards the $1730/23 zone. Provided it holds there we should retry the topside once again.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops to over one-week lows ahead of FOMC
Gold dropped to one-and-half-week lows during the mid-European session, albeit recovered a bit thereafter. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1,769 region, still down over 0.60% for the day.
The previous metal added to the previous day's modest losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downfall was sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, which tends to drive flows away from the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1764.42
|Today Daily Change
|-12.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|1776.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1752.34
|Daily SMA50
|1745.73
|Daily SMA100
|1802.03
|Daily SMA200
|1856.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1785.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1773.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1778.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1771.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1760.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1783.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1790.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1795.6
