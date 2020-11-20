Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls treading on thin ice at critical support
The price of the yellow metal is trading at $1,866.66 and has travelled between a low of $1,852.79 and a high of $1,874.11. Gold has been under pressure in recent day's, falling from the $1,960s as investment flows to the yellow metal hit their biggest slump since the Covid-19 liquidations, despite a softer US dollar.
The precious metal is cascading to the deflationary forces from lockdowns and a reversal in safe-haven flows from the vaccine announcement, as noted by analysts at TD Securities.
Record infection numbers have prompted US schools and businesses to close their shutters once again, thwarting the world's largest economy's recovery from the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1863.18
|Today Daily Change
|-3.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1866.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1890.76
|Daily SMA50
|1901.22
|Daily SMA100
|1908.78
|Daily SMA200
|1792.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1874.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1852.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1865.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1854.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1843.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1833.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1876.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1885.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1897.63
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support
Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.
The unremitting growth of the second COVID-19 wave has returned to the spotlight after the US reported a death toll of 250,000 on Wednesday and New York City decided to close schools to curb the increase of contagions.
This news has offset investors’ optimism about the promising trial results of some coronavirus vaccines, reactivating concerns about the economic consequences of further lockdown measures and dampening the moderate risk appetite seen over the previous days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
