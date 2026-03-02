GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish engulfing pattern puts 211.00 in play

GBP/JPY rises during the North American session up by 0.24% after recoverying from hitting daily lows of 209.35 amid risk aversion spurred by the Middle East conflict between the US and Iran. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 210.98, about to overcome the 211.00 hurdle.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY began the week on a lower note but as of writing it is forming a ‘bullish engulfing’ candle chart pattern, which if confirmed could open the door for further gains.

Momentum shows that buyers remain in charge with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bottoming around its 50-neutral line, aiming higher an indication that bulls are stepping ing.

A break above 211.00 clears the path for further gains, with the next key resistance level seen at February 25 swing high of 212.12. If surpassed, the GBP/JPY next stop would be the February 10 high at 213.82 ahead of 214.00.

On the downside, if GBP/JPY extends its losses below 210.00, bring the day’s low of 209.35 into focus. On further weakness the next demand zone would be 209.00 ahead of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 207.91

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart