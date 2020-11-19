Gold Price Analysis: Bulls treading on thin ice at critical support

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Gold bulls will need a lifeline fro the Fed as the price holds on by a thread.
  • Covid vaccine will ultimately be a boon for gold bugs, according to some analysts.

The price of the yellow metal is trading at $1,866.66 and has travelled between a low of $1,852.79 and a high of $1,874.11.

Gold has been under pressure in recent day's, falling from the $1,960s as investment flows to the yellow metal hit their biggest slump since the Covid-19 liquidations, despite a softer US dollar.

The precious metal is cascading to the deflationary forces from lockdowns and a reversal in safe-haven flows from the vaccine announcement, as noted by analysts at TD Securities. 

Record infection numbers have prompted US schools and businesses to close their shutters once again, thwarting the world's largest economy's recovery from the deepest recession since the Great Depression. 

With additional fiscal relief on the congressional back burner and investors looking to the Federal Reserve in December for signs it could step in with more monetary stimulus.   

''It is worth recalling that the driver of investment flows into precious metals has ultimately been sourced from a powerful impulse lower in real rates,'' the TD Securities analysts explained.

''In this lens, the vaccine will ultimately be a boon for gold bugs, helping strengthen inflation expectations without immediate implications for central bank policy.''

Gold levels

''While gold bugs are anxiously hoping prices hold north of the $1850/oz trendline, a break below could catalyze another positioning squeeze which would asymmetrically tilt the balance of risks to the upside,'' the analysts at TD Securities argued. 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1866.74
Today Daily Change -3.58
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1870.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1892.63
Daily SMA50 1902.79
Daily SMA100 1907.86
Daily SMA200 1790.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1884.9
Previous Daily Low 1863.86
Previous Weekly High 1965.58
Previous Weekly Low 1850.56
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1871.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1876.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 1861.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 1851.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 1840.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1882.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1894.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 1903.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD loses the 0.7300 level amid risk-off mood

AUD/USD loses the 0.7300 level amid risk-off mood

The AUD/USD pair got to bounce at the end of the day on hopes the US Congress may resume stimulus talks. Wall Street turned green, AUD/USD remained below 0.7300.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes

EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes

The dollar came under selling pressure as stocks recovered on headlines suggesting the US Congress will restart stimulus talks. EUR/USD nears 1.1890 tops.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support

Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.

Gold news

Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?

Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?

Massive 30-40% corrections are nothing new to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin steady ascent from zero to nearly $20,000 was accompanied by large price swings.

Read more

WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears

WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears

Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures