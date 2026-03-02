TRENDING:
Swiss Franc surges to decade highs against the Euro before SNB threats cool CHF markets

  • The SNB issued an unsolicited statement on Monday saying it is increasingly prepared to intervene in currency markets after the Iran crisis pushed EUR/CHF to an 11-year low near 0.9030.
  • Swiss data disappointed on Monday, with January retail sales falling 1.1% versus a 2.7% expansion forecast and February's SVME PMI slipping to 47.4 against expectations of 50, ahead of Wednesday's CPI release.
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Swiss Franc (CHF) was the standout safe-haven performer on early Monday trading, rallying sharply against the Euro (EUR) and most major currencies as the US-Israeli military strikes on Iran triggered a broad flight to safety. EUR/CHF plunged to around 0.9030 in early Asian trade, its lowest since the Swiss National Bank (SNB) removed its Euro peg in 2015, before recovering to close near 0.9110 as the SNB's intervention warning took effect. Against the US Dollar, however, the Franc drastically underperformed : USD/CHF jumped 1.25% to settle close to 0.7780 as the Greenback's own safe-haven bid and yield advantage proved stronger. Monday's forex landscape showed the Franc losing ground across the major currencies board by the end of the American session.

The SNB's policy rate sits at 0% following its December hold, with inflation running near zero and the central bank forecasting just 0.3% average inflation for 2026. The combination of deflation risk and a surging currency puts the SNB in a difficult position; its Monday statement that it is "increasingly prepared" to intervene in foreign exchange markets was the strongest language since the Iran crisis began. Monday's Swiss data added to the challenge, with January real retail sales falling 1.1% year-on-year, far below the 2.7% consensus and a sharp reversal from December's 2.8% reading. February's SVME Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also missed expectations, printing at 47.4 against a forecast of 50 and down from January's 48.8, signaling a deeper contraction in Swiss manufacturing. Wednesday's February Consumer Price Index (CPI) release is the next key test, with the market expecting a 0.4% month-on-month increase and a -0.1% year-on-year reading that would push Switzerland into outright deflation.

USD/CHF daily chart

Chart Analysis USD/CHF

Technical Analysis

In the daily chart, USD/CHF trades at 0.7789. The pair holds a bearish near-term bias as price action remains well below the descending 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, which cap the upside and confirm a dominant downtrend. The recent rebound from the 0.76 area has eased immediate downside pressure, but the Stochastic oscillator turning higher from oversold territory points more to a corrective bounce within this broader bearish context than to a trend reversal.

Initial resistance emerges near 0.7830, where recent highs align with the 50-day EMA zone, followed by 0.7900 as the next hurdle if buyers extend the recovery. On the downside, support sits around 0.7730, guarding the path toward the recent trough near 0.7625, which is the key level bears would need to break to resume the prevailing downtrend. As long as price trades below 0.7900, rallies are vulnerable to selling pressure, keeping the broader bearish structure intact.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

