Swiss Franc surges to decade highs against the Euro before SNB threats cool CHF markets

The Swiss Franc (CHF) was the standout safe-haven performer on early Monday trading, rallying sharply against the Euro (EUR) and most major currencies as the US-Israeli military strikes on Iran triggered a broad flight to safety. EUR/CHF plunged to around 0.9030 in early Asian trade, its lowest since the Swiss National Bank (SNB) removed its Euro peg in 2015, before recovering to close near 0.9110 as the SNB's intervention warning took effect. Against the US Dollar, however, the Franc drastically underperformed : USD/CHF jumped 1.25% to settle close to 0.7780 as the Greenback's own safe-haven bid and yield advantage proved stronger. Monday's forex landscape showed the Franc losing ground across the major currencies board by the end of the American session.

The SNB's policy rate sits at 0% following its December hold, with inflation running near zero and the central bank forecasting just 0.3% average inflation for 2026. The combination of deflation risk and a surging currency puts the SNB in a difficult position; its Monday statement that it is "increasingly prepared" to intervene in foreign exchange markets was the strongest language since the Iran crisis began. Monday's Swiss data added to the challenge, with January real retail sales falling 1.1% year-on-year, far below the 2.7% consensus and a sharp reversal from December's 2.8% reading. February's SVME Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also missed expectations, printing at 47.4 against a forecast of 50 and down from January's 48.8, signaling a deeper contraction in Swiss manufacturing. Wednesday's February Consumer Price Index (CPI) release is the next key test, with the market expecting a 0.4% month-on-month increase and a -0.1% year-on-year reading that would push Switzerland into outright deflation.

USD/CHF daily chart

Technical Analysis

In the daily chart, USD/CHF trades at 0.7789. The pair holds a bearish near-term bias as price action remains well below the descending 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, which cap the upside and confirm a dominant downtrend. The recent rebound from the 0.76 area has eased immediate downside pressure, but the Stochastic oscillator turning higher from oversold territory points more to a corrective bounce within this broader bearish context than to a trend reversal.

Initial resistance emerges near 0.7830, where recent highs align with the 50-day EMA zone, followed by 0.7900 as the next hurdle if buyers extend the recovery. On the downside, support sits around 0.7730, guarding the path toward the recent trough near 0.7625, which is the key level bears would need to break to resume the prevailing downtrend. As long as price trades below 0.7900, rallies are vulnerable to selling pressure, keeping the broader bearish structure intact.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)