Forex Today: US Dollar surges above 98.50 as US-Israel strikes on Iran spark geopolitical crisis

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 3:

The United States, allied with Israel, struck Iran over the weekend, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases across several nations, with attacks from both parties still ongoing, fueling a geopolitical crisis.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 98.50 price region, surging during the American session to a five-week high and drawing attention away from its safe-haven peer, Gold, after the US-Israel conflict with Iran spikes investors' awareness. Manufacturing activity in the US expanded in February. The ISM Manufacturing PMI eased slightly to 52.4 from 52.6 in January, and the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index rose to 48.8 from 48.1, while the New Orders Index fell to 55.8 from 57.1.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.89% 0.39% 0.66% 0.21% 0.17% 0.71% 1.22% EUR -0.89% -0.50% -0.24% -0.67% -0.72% -0.18% 0.34% GBP -0.39% 0.50% 0.25% -0.17% -0.22% 0.32% 0.83% JPY -0.66% 0.24% -0.25% -0.42% -0.47% 0.08% 0.58% CAD -0.21% 0.67% 0.17% 0.42% -0.04% 0.48% 1.01% AUD -0.17% 0.72% 0.22% 0.47% 0.04% 0.55% 1.05% NZD -0.71% 0.18% -0.32% -0.08% -0.48% -0.55% 0.50% CHF -1.22% -0.34% -0.83% -0.58% -1.01% -1.05% -0.50% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1700 level, starting the week lower as investors went risk-off throughout the day. Austria’s central bank governor and European Central Bank (ECB) member Martin Kocher said that the ECB should be ready to move interest rates “in either direction” if uncertainty intensifies.

GBP/USD is trading near 1.3420, with the US Dollar gaining ground after falling to 1.3314 earlier in the day, its lowest level since December 17 Local elections in northern England weakened Prime Minister Keir Starmer's position within his Labour Party, raising speculation that he could be replaced.

USD/JPY is trading near the 157.30 price region, as the US Dollar wins the safe-haven buyoff.

AUD/USD is trading near the 0.7100 price zone, as the Australian dollar (AUD) opened with a gap at the beginning of the session, trimming most of its intraday losses amid a spike in commodity prices.

Gold is trading at $5,330, trimming half its intraday gains during the American session as the USD draws investors' attraction from its bright competitor.

What’s next in the docket:

Tuesday, March 3:

Australian January Building Permits.

Eurozone HICP.

Italian February flash CPI.

Australian AiG Industry Index.

Australian February S&P Global Composite PMI.

Australian February Global Services PMI.

Wednesday, March 4:

Australian Q4 GDP.

Chinese February NBS Manufacturing PMIs.

Chinese February RatingDog Services PMI.

Swiss February CPI.

Spain Feb HCOB PMI.

Germany Feb HCOB PMI.

Eurozone Feb HCOB PMIs.

Eurozone Jan PPIs.

Italian Q4 GDP.

US ADP Employment Change.

US S&P Feb Global Composite PMI

US Feb ISM Services Employment Index.

US Feb ISM Services New Orders Index.

US Feb ISM Services PMI.

US Feb ISM Services Prices Paid.

US Fed's Beige Book.

Thursday, March 5:

Australian January Trade Balance.

Eurozone January Retail Sales

US February Challenger Job Cuts

US Initial Jobless Claims

US flash Nonfarm Productivity

US flash Unit Labor Costs (Q4).

Friday, March 6:

Germany January Factory Orders n.s.a.

Eurozone Employment Change (Q4).

Eurozone GDP (QoQ) (Q4).

US February Average Hourly Earnings.

US February Labor Force Participation Rate.

US February Nonfarm Payrolls.

US January Retail Sales.

US February U6 Underemployment Rate.

US February Unemployment Rate

Canadian February Ivey PMIs.