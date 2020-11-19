Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support

- XAU/USD extends losses for the fourth day in a row to test $1,850 support.
- Gold weakens on risk aversion as COVID-19 cases remain on the rise.
- Breach of $1,850 might accelerate gold's near-time downtrend.
Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.
XAU/USD extends losses on a risk-off market
The unremitting growth of the second COVID-19 wave has returned to the spotlight after the US reported a death toll of 250,000 on Wednesday and New York City decided to close schools to curb the increase of contagions.
This news has offset investors’ optimism about the promising trial results of some coronavirus vaccines, reactivating concerns about the economic consequences of further lockdown measures and dampening the moderate risk appetite seen over the previous days.
The US dollar has been the biggest winner in this scenario, picking up against its main rivals after a six-day decline. Gold prices have given in against a firmer greenback, extending their reversal from last week’s high of $1,900 to test the bottom of the last four months trading range at the mentioned $1,850 level.
Gold might accelerate its downtrend below $1,850 support
XAU/USD has honoured $,1,850 support area and, so far, remains trading rangebound within the mentioned level and $1,900 on the upside. A bearish breakout below $1,850 (later-September lows) would increase bearish pressure and might drive the pair towards $1,795 (mid-July lows) and finally $1,760, the 50% Fibonacci Retracement of the March – July rally.
In contrast, the pair should break above $1,900 and $1,910 psychological level and the confluence of the 50 and 100-day SMAS to ease bearish momentum and return towards $1,960 (intra-day high) and $1,995 (September 1 high).
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1863.88
|Today Daily Change
|-6.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1870.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1892.63
|Daily SMA50
|1902.79
|Daily SMA100
|1907.86
|Daily SMA200
|1790.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1884.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1863.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1871.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1876.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1861.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1851.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1840.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1882.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1894.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1903.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
