AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Surges toward YTD high near 112.00

The AUD/JPY recovers from earlier losses, advances some 0.38% on Tuesday even though risk aversion is ruling the financial markets as tensions in the Middle East had risen. Hawkish comments of RBA’s Governor Bullock propel the Aussie Dollar higher. At the time of writing, the cross-trades at 111.62.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The AUD/JPY technical picture is constructive with the pair testing the top-trendline of an upslope channel ahead of the 112.00 milestone.

Momentum remains bullish, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), yet the latest spike was shy of clearing the latest one in the RSI, which shows the pair could consolidate before aiming higher.

On further strength the first resistance is the yearly high at 111.70. Once surpassed the next stop would be 112.00, followed by 112.82, which comes from the sum of the YTD high at 111.70 plus the Average True Range (ATR) of 112.

AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

AUD/JPY Daily Chart