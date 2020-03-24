Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rises to 50-day MA hurdle as US inflation expectations jump

Gold: Demand for put options drops as prices rise

With gold rising for the third straight day, the options market is shedding the bearish bias on the yellow metal. The anti-risk yellow metal is currently trading at $1,571 per Oz, representing a 1% gain on the day, having tested the 50-day average hurdle at $1,583 during the early Asian trading hours. Gold gained 3.7% and 1.89% on Monday and Friday, respectively.

Meanwhile, one-month risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts, has risen to -4.3, having increased from -6.52 to -4.65 on Monday and hit a low of -9.925 on Friday.

Gold rises to 50-day MA hurdle as US inflation expectations jump

Gold is extending Monday's price rally in Asia and flashing green for the third straight day as Federal Reserve's open-ended asset purchase program lifted inflation expectations on Monday and is currently weighing over the US dollar.

The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,578 per Oz, representing a 1.5% gain on the day, having gained by 3.7% and 1.89% on Monday and Friday, respectively. Prices tested the 50-day moving average at $1,583 a few minutes before press time..

