Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rises to 50-day MA hurdle as US inflation expectations jump

Gold: Demand for put options drops as prices rise
With gold rising for the third straight day, the options market is shedding the bearish bias on the yellow metal. The anti-risk yellow metal is currently trading at $1,571 per Oz, representing a 1% gain on the day, having tested the 50-day average hurdle at $1,583 during the early Asian trading hours. Gold gained 3.7% and 1.89% on Monday and Friday, respectively.
Meanwhile, one-month risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts, has risen to -4.3, having increased from -6.52 to -4.65 on Monday and hit a low of -9.925 on Friday.
Gold is extending Monday's price rally in Asia and flashing green for the third straight day as Federal Reserve's open-ended asset purchase program lifted inflation expectations on Monday and is currently weighing over the US dollar.
The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,578 per Oz, representing a 1.5% gain on the day, having gained by 3.7% and 1.89% on Monday and Friday, respectively. Prices tested the 50-day moving average at $1,583 a few minutes before press time..
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1571.74
|Today Daily Change
|18.96
|Today Daily Change %
|1.22
|Today daily open
|1552.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1590.68
|Daily SMA50
|1582.94
|Daily SMA100
|1535.74
|Daily SMA200
|1504.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1561.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1482.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1531.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1512.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1503.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1453.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1424.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1581.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1610.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1660.23
